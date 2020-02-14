Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to announce $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. Becton Dickinson and reported sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year sales of $17.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.61 billion to $17.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $18.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $5.87 on Tuesday, reaching $260.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.27 and a 200-day moving average of $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.