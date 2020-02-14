BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) vs. Kulicke and Soffa Industries (OTCMKTS:KLIC) Financial Comparison

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get BE Semiconductor Industrs alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 5.71 $160.92 million N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 3.12 $11.65 million $0.46 57.37

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 19.73% 21.64% 9.63% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 3.34% 3.65% 2.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.