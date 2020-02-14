Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,834,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Baxter International by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,770,000 after acquiring an additional 534,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.