Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $110.00 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002999 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, AirSwap, DDEX and Zebpay. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $442.54 million and approximately $110.00 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.78 or 0.03496207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00252850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00160338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,847,364 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bancor Network, Liqui, Mercatox, Binance, Koinex, BitBay, Upbit, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Zebpay, DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, ABCC, CPDAX, IDCM, Huobi, AirSwap, Gate.io, Poloniex, Vebitcoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.