Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Raises Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 175.58 ($2.31) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.27. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BARC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

