BANKEX Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. BANKEX has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $157,232.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and OKEx.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Simex, Upbit, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

