Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the January 15th total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of BPRN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $208.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.61. Bank Of Princeton has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.