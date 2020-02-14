Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bank Of Princeton has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. 229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

