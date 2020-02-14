Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,268,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after purchasing an additional 384,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.90. 2,877,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

