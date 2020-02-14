Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.49

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 526650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,301,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,997 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

