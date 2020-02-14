B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.50.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LPSN. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.13.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $11.22 on Monday, hitting $33.76. 7,028,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.87.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. Analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,123 shares of company stock worth $2,487,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $6,428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $7,037,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

