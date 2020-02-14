B. Riley Lowers Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $12.50

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LBRT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $876.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

