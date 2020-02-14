AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATDRY. HSBC upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 289,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

