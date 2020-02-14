AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATDRY. HSBC upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 289,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.70.

About AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

