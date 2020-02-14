AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Up 6%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.71, 742,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 445,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $720.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.93 and a beta of 0.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.