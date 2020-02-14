ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$22.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATA. Scotiabank upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$19.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$16.97 and a 12 month high of C$22.38.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total value of C$324,622.50. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.67, for a total value of C$983,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,835. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,858.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

