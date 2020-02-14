Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,132,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 245,586 shares.The stock last traded at $0.66 and had previously closed at $0.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

