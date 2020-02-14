Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.13-10.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.74.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE AIZ traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.34. 384,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,056. Assurant has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $140.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.45%.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

