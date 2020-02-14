Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 75,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4,434.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 340,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 333,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASMB. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. 189,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $555.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.68. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

