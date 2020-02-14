Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 168,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,193. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

