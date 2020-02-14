Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target upped by research analysts at MKM Partners from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.
ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.48.
NYSE ANET opened at $237.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27.
In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,648 shares of company stock worth $10,645,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,921,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.