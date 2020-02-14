Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target upped by research analysts at MKM Partners from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.48.

NYSE ANET opened at $237.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.47. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,648 shares of company stock worth $10,645,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,921,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

