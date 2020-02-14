APR Coin (APR) One Day Volume Hits $127.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $74,085.00 and $127.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017786 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00099005 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008615 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,257,637 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

