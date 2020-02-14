Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,693 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.6% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 823,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Applied Materials stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

