Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $46,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Anthem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,431,000 after acquiring an additional 142,246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Anthem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

ANTM traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $297.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.50. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

