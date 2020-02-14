AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.54

News stories about AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti earned a media sentiment score of -1.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. ValuEngine lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of AU stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

