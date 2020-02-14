Analysts Set $2.70 Target Price for US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)

Shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given US Gold an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on USAU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of US Gold in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ USAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 58,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. US Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Gold stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of US Gold worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

