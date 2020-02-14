Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.30 Million

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to report sales of $13.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Tellurian reported sales of $1.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 611.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $32.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $46.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $160.99 million, with estimates ranging from $75.60 million to $266.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TELL. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 101,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.79. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

