Analysts Expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCEL. BidaskClub raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $92,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock worth $690,193 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

