Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,184. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

