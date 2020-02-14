Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $782.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will post sales of $782.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.62. 1,008,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,929 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.