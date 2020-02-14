AmsterdamCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $25,810.00 and $8.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 64.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 162.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

