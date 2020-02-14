Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Trading Down 1.5%

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.16, 4,857 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned 0.98% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

