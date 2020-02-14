Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,446,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,742,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $223.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.82 and its 200-day moving average is $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

