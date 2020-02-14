American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.74

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.74 and last traded at $137.51, with a volume of 38512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

