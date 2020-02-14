Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.62-0.64 EPS.
NYSE AMCR opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.41%.
About Amcor
Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.