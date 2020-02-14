Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.62-0.64 EPS.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

