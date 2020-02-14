Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million.

AYX traded up $13.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.00. 3,968,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,629. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.15.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $587,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,515 shares of company stock valued at $14,316,177. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

