AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 86.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Shares of AB opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

