Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Allergan’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.72.

AGN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.24.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Allergan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Allergan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Allergan by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

