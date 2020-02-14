Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Announces Earnings Results

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,797. Aircastle has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

AYR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Aircastle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

