Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AEM traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.87. 8,577,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18, a PEG ratio of 33.01 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

