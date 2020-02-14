AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares $0.16 Feb 20 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a feb 20 dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 10th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,153. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

