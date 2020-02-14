Aeron (ARN) Price Hits $0.18

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Aeron has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDAX, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.03480476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00148451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinrail, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Tidex, Kucoin and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

