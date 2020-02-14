AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of AER opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

