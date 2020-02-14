Aencoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $32,702.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aencoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aencoin token can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aencoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.83 or 0.06066930 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00061326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024729 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00128095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001690 BTC.

About Aencoin

Aencoin (CRYPTO:AEN) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin . The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.