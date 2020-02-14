AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get AEGON alerts:

NYSE:AEG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 2,833,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,658. AEGON has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AEGON by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEGON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,123,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AEGON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 63,304 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.