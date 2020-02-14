AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
NYSE:AEG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 2,833,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,658. AEGON has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.34.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
