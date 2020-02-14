Advanced Technology Coin Market Cap Reaches $52,661.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $52,661.00 and $465.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007901 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,341,873 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

