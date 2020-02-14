ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Trading Up 0.3%

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.10, approximately 3,950 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35.

About ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

