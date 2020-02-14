ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. ABM Industries also posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

ABM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 171,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.64. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 183,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 43,402 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

