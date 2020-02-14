AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Reduced by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 189,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

ABBV opened at $95.35 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.