AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of AA PLC (OTCMKTS:AATDF) fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

AA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AATDF)

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

