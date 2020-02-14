90,330 Shares in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 1.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.33, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

